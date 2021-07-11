-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Michael Gellerman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Gellerman's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gellerman had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
Gellerman hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
-
-