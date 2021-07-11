-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
-
-