In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Laird hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 16 under; Hank Lebioda, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, Scott Brown, Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, and Cameron Percy are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Laird's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Laird's 136 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Laird had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Laird's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Laird got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.