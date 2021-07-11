-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Mark Hubbard navigates No. 2 for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard lands his 203-yard second shot just short of the green, resulting in a two-putt birdie from just off the green at the par-5 2nd hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 3 under for the round.
-
-