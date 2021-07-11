  • Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard lands his 203-yard second shot just short of the green, resulting in a two-putt birdie from just off the green at the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard navigates No. 2 for birdie at John Deere

