Luke List shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List reaches in two to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Luke List lands his 257-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, and Adam Schenk; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; and Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, List chipped in his fourth from 16 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept List at 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th List hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
