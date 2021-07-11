In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round in 1st at 19 under; Luke List, Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Scott Brown, Hank Lebioda, Brian Stuard, Sebastián Muñoz, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Glover hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Glover chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 7 under for the round.