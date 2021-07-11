Kyle Stanley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 38th at 9 under Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under, Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Luke List, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stanley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stanley's 150 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

Stanley hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.