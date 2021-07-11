Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his round tied for 16th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kevin Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Tway hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Tway chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 5 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Tway chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tway's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 7 under for the round.