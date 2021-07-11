  • Kevin Na shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na drains a 19-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

