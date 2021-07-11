-
-
Kevin Na shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na sinks 19-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na drains a 19-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Na hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Ryan Moore; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Na's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Na had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Na's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Na chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
-
-