Strong putting brings John Senden an even-par round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Senden finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, John Senden had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to even for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Senden hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Senden to even for the round.
