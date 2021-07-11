-
John Huh shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-5 10th, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
