Jim Herman shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Jim Herman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Brandon Hagy and Ryan Moore are tied for 1st at 16 under; Scott Brown, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Lucas Glover, Cameron Percy, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Patton Kizzire, and Brian Stuard are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Herman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Herman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at 3 under for the round.
