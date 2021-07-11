-
-
Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Vegas finished his day tied for 11th at 14 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Jhonattan Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Vegas's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
-
-