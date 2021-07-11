-
Jason Dufner rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner finds the green in two to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner lands his 249-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dufner finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Jason Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at even-par for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Dufner chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
