J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under, Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Luke List, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.
Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.
