Henrik Norlander putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander holes 11-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Henrik Norlander sinks an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 10th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 16 under; Hank Lebioda, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, Scott Brown, Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, and Cameron Percy are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Henrik Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
