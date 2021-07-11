-
Harold Varner III putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III nearly aces No. 16 in Round 4 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 8th at 14 under with Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, and Cameron Percy; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 16 under; and Scott Brown, Hank Lebioda, Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 15 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Varner III's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Varner III hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
