  • Strong putting brings Hank Lebioda a 6-under 65 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda makes eagle on No. 17 in Round 4 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.