Strong putting brings Hank Lebioda a 6-under 65 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda makes eagle on No. 17 in Round 4 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 2nd at 15 under with Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 16 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, Scott Brown, Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, and Cameron Percy are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hank Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lebioda had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Lebioda chipped in his third shot from 35 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.
