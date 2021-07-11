-
Greg Chalmers shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round in 68th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Chalmers's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
