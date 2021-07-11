-
Doug Ghim putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Ghim finished his round tied for 18th at 13 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 17 under; Lucas Glover and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Seamus Power, Luke List, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Doug Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Ghim hit his 95 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
