  • Doug Ghim putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim lands his 218-yard second shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim reaches in two to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim lands his 218-yard second shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie.