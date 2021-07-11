-
-
David Hearn shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Na’s premature fist pump, Schenk loses yardage book & Hearn’s ace
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the John Deere Classic, where Kevin Na putted so well he was fist pumping before putts dropped, Adam Schenk’s yardage book flew out of his pocket while swinging in the rain and David Hearn recorded the second ace in two days at TPC Deere Run.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, David Hearn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hearn's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hearn to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hearn's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 3 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
-
-