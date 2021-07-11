-
Daniel Berger comes back from a rocky start in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger lands his 184-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Daniel Berger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Berger finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 16 under; Hank Lebioda, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, Scott Brown, Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, and Cameron Percy are tied for 6th at 14 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Daniel Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Berger hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
