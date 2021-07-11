  • Daniel Berger comes back from a rocky start in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger lands his 184-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere

