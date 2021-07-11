-
D.J. Trahan shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Highlights
D.J. Trahan reaches in two to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan lands his 223-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 58th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Trahan's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Trahan chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Trahan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
