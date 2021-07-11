-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie rolls in 21-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie sinks a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
