  • Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie sinks a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie rolls in 21-footer for birdie at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie sinks a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.