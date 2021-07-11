-
Chesson Hadley shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley throws a dart to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hits his 170-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 35th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 17 under; Lucas Glover and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Seamus Power, Luke List, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at even for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hadley's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
