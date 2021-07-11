  • Chase Seiffert shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert gets up-and-down from a bunker 63-yards from the cup to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Chase Seiffert's bunker play leads to birdie at John Deere

