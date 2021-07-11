-
Chase Seiffert shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert's bunker play leads to birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert gets up-and-down from a bunker 63-yards from the cup to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 27th at 11 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Schenk and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hank Lebioda, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
