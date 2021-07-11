-
Charles Howell III shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 21st at 12 under; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 16 under; Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Adam Long, and Cameron Percy are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Howell III hit his 79 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Howell III's his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
