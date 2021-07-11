  • Camilo Villegas shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas lands his 129-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas' tight approach leads to birdie at John Deere

