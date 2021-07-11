-
Camilo Villegas shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas' tight approach leads to birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas lands his 129-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Camilo Villegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 41st at 9 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Villegas hit his 129 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Villegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at even for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
