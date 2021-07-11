-
-
Strong putting brings Cameron Percy a 6-under 65 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Percy sinks 22-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Percy makes a 22-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
Cameron Percy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under with Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover, Luke List, and Adam Long; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 16 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Cameron Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Percy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Percy hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Percy hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 6 under for the round.
-
-