Cameron Champ finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Highlights
Cameron Champ nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ lands his 149-yard tee shot right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 11th at 14 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
Champ hit his drive 369 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even for the round.
