  • Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 70-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis uses tight approach to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 70-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.