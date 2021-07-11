-
Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis uses tight approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 70-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 55th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Davis's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Davis hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.
