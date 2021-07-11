-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Brian Stuard in the final round at the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard rolls in 47-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard makes a 47-foot birdie putt at the par-3 3rd hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stuard finished his round tied for 6th at 15 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Brian Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stuard's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
-
-