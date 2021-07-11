-
Brian Gay shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 66th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Gay hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gay had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gay hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
