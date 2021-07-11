-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy throws a dart to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy lands his 195-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
Hagy hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hagy's 195 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
