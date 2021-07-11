  • Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy lands his 195-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy throws a dart to set up birdie at John Deere

