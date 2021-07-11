Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Ryan Moore are tied for 1st at 16 under; Scott Brown, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Lucas Glover, Cameron Percy, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Patton Kizzire, and Brian Stuard are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Bo Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hoag had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hoag chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoag had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoag's 179 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.