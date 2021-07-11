  • Andrew Landry shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Landry makes short birdie putt at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.