Andrew Landry shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Landry hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Landry missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Landry to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
