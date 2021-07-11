-
Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Ryan Moore are tied for 1st at 16 under; Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Cameron Percy, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, and Brian Stuard are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Smalley's 187 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
