-
-
Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Adam Schenk sinks 27-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 27-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 2nd at 16 under with Luke List, Kevin Na, and Ryan Moore; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; and Scott Brown, Hank Lebioda, Brian Stuard, Sebastián Muñoz, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Adam Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Schenk hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
-
-