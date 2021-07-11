  • Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 27-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk sinks 27-footer for birdie at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 27-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole.