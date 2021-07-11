-
Adam Long shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long hits it close to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Long hits his 96-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Long hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 23rd at 12 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
