Aaron Wise shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his round in 70th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Wise's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 4 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
