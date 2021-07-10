-
Zach Johnson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson's impressive second leads to eagle at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson lands his 287-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Johnson hit his 287 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 84 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
