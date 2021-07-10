  • Zach Johnson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson lands his 287-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson's impressive second leads to eagle at John Deere

