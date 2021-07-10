-
Willie Mack III putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mack III finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Willie Mack III's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Mack III's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to even-par for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Mack III hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Mack III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mack III to 1 over for the round.
