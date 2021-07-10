Will Gordon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gordon's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gordon had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gordon's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 under for the round.