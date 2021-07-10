In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Wes Roach hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 45th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Roach hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Roach's his second shot went 9 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Roach's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Roach got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Roach to even for the round.

Roach hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Roach had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Roach's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Roach got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 1 under for the round.