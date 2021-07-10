-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 243 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Taylor hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Taylor's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
