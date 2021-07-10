-
Ted Potter, Jr. putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 third round in the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Potter, Jr. finished his day in 72nd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Ted Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his second shot went 40 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
