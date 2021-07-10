-
-
Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im holes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sungjae Im makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Sungjae Im's 77 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
Im got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Im hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Im's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-