Steve Stricker shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Stricker's nice approach leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker lands his 169-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Steve Stricker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stricker had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stricker's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stricker hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Stricker had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 4 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stricker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.
