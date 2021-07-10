  • Steve Stricker shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker lands his 169-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Steve Stricker's nice approach leads to birdie at John Deere

