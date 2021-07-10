-
-
Shawn Stefani shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Shawn Stefani hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stefani had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stefani missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stefani to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stefani had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Stefani chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Stefani hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to even for the round.
-
-