  • Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz nearly dunks his 165-yard tee shot before stopping his ball 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere

