Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz nearly dunks his 165-yard tee shot before stopping his ball 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Muñoz hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Muñoz's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
